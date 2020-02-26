An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies he had recently sold a motorcycle for $1,600 when Devon Devon Michael Barrington, 36, entered his home and demanded the money.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Barrington was dating Jaclyn Lea Whorton, 37, who was staying with the victim when he sold the motorcycle.
The victim said he left the house for groceries and returned to find Whorton had "rummaged" the house in search of something. Barrington arrived shortly after.
The victim said he first refused when Barrington demanded the money but gave about $1,000 to him when Barrington pointed the gun at his head. Barrington and Whorton then left in a car with Whorton driving at around 12:27 a.m.
An Idaho Falls Police officer located Whorton's car at a hotel at around 2:50 a.m. The officer saw Whorton in the hotel lobby, and she was arrested.
Barrington entered the lobby shortly after and was arrested. He admitted to police he had a gun on his hip. The weapon was taken, and law enforcement found what appeared to be a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.
Barrington admitted to taking the money but denied he used the gun to threaten the victim.
Law enforcement found just under 7 grams of meth in Whorton's possession, as well as 14 grams of mushrooms and 60 grams of marijuana.
Barrington was charged with robbery, punishable with a minimum five-year prison sentence and up to a life sentence, punishable with up to five years in prison and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison.
Whorton was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.