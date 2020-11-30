An Idaho Falls man who reportedly robbed two missionaries Friday has been arrested and is facing a burglary charge in a separate incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Spencer Jeffrey Russell Blanchette, 33, was arrested Saturday after the Idaho Falls Police Department announced they were looking for two men suspected of robbing a man in a parking lot, then later threatening two missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Court records filed Monday state Blanchette also reportedly was involved in a burglary that occurred about an hour before the incident with the missionaries.
According to court records Blanchette and another man entered Dillard's at Grand Teton Mall at about 7:53 p.m. IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements confirmed Blanchette also was the suspect in the missionary robbery.
A store manager saw Blanchette and the other man exiting the store with several items. When the manager attempted to stop them in the parking lot, one of the pair said "I've got a gun."
The manager told officers he did not see a gun. Another employee said they did see a knife case on the man's belt.
The affidavit states the man ended up returning the goods to the manager.
The affidavit also states the witnesses saw the pair were driving a charcoal colored Dodge Durango.
According to the probable cause affidavit, two men in a charcoal Dodge Durango approached another driver at about 8:45 p.m. outside a store parking lot on Woodruff Avenue. Blanchette and the other man reportedly exited the car, one of them holding a knife, and demanded the victim's cellphone.
Later, the missionaries reported they were robbed on 1st Street. The victims told police one of the men, later identified as Blanchette, demanded a backpack one of them was carrying. The news release stated Blanchette seemed to believe the missionaries were carrying drugs.
Police identified the man who was with Blanchette. That man has not been arrested or charged, according to Clements. According to the man, Blanchette told him to stop when they passed the man in the store parking lot, claiming he knew the victim. He said Blanchette exited the car, spoke to the man, then returned to the car.
The man admitted he had been with Blanchette at Dillard's, and said Blanchette was the one who stole the clothes.
The man said he also was inside the car when Blanchette approached the missionaries and said he did not realize Blanchette was robbing them because it was dark out.
When questioned by police, Blanchette claimed he did not remember what happened that night, claiming he had blacked out. He admitted to attempting to take items from Dillard's before returning the stolen goods. He also admitted to stealing packages. He denied robbing the missionaries.
Robbery is punishable with a minimal of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. Burglary is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Blanchette's bond was set at $35,000 for the robbery and $20,000 for the burglary for a total of $55,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in Bonneville District Court.