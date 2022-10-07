An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with arson after he was identified as a suspect in the burning of two cars.
Michael James Menard, 58, was identified as the suspect from video recordings of the arson after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department.
The arson was reported on Dec. 1 after an employee at Western Transmission, an auto repair shop in Idaho Falls, was preparing to work on one of the cars, a 1995 Ford F-150, and found the inside had extensive damage from a fire.
The worker called the car owner and asked if they wanted to pay for a car that had a burned interior. The owner said the car wasn't burned when they left it.
Repair shopemployees located a second car, a 2013 Ford Econoline, which had similar internal damage. They reviewed security footage and found a recording of a man stumbling through the lot near the cars on Nov. 25.
The man, later identified as Menard, is seen trying to open several car doors. He was able to enter the two victim cars, then leaving. Flames were visible shortly after, though it was not seen how the fires started. Several rags were found in one of the cars, which police believe were used to fuel the fire.
An officer showed part of the videofootage to a worker at a nearby gas station. The worker said he recognized the man in the video as a frequent customer named Michael. Police were then able to identify him as Menard, and that he lived near Western Transmission.
Police went to Menard's home and spoke to a relative of Menard's. They showed her the security footage and she confirmed the man in the video was Menard. She said he struggles with alcohol use and has a cognitive disability. Police spoke to Menard, but he reportedly did not give police an answer when asked about the fires.
A case was filed against Menard in April, but he wasn't arrested untilTuesday, according to court records. Menard was charged with two counts of third-degree arson, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $30,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.