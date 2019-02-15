An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly had sexual contact with two teenage girls in separate incidents.
Lakotah Matthew Fox, 20, admitted to sexually abusing the first victim, telling police he touched her sexually multiple times. Fox accused the 12-year-old victim of forcing him into the contact, saying she "groped" him.
The victim's mother called the Idaho Falls Police Department in August after her daughter told her about the abuse. The victim described one incident in which Fox made her undress, molested her and raped her. She described several other incidents ranging from kissing to molestation that began in August 2017, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Fox's father, who was dating a relative of the victim, told police he came home one day to see Fox exiting the victim's room and zipping his pants. He confronted Fox, who told him that he had been watching a movie with the victim. Fox told police his father had been drunk and that he had not worn pants with a zipper.
Fox was interviewed by a detective in October and denied sexually abusing the victim. He agreed to undergo a polygraph examination, but it was delayed twice because Fox had injured his hand.
Fox called the detective and asked if he would be prosecuted if he refused to undergo the examination. The detective answered that he does not decide if charges are filed after an investigation.
Fox admitted to molesting the victim during the polygraph examination in December, according to the police report.
A second investigation was opened in January after a woman reported finding pictures on her 13-year-old niece's phone of Fox in bed naked with her niece. Other photos showed Fox kissing the victim.
The victim told family members she had sex with Fox and was in a relationship with him. Her aunt told police the victim did not want to be interviewed out of fear of getting Fox in trouble, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim's aunt and uncle confronted Fox, telling him to stay away from the victim. They said Fox accused them of kicking in his door. The aunt said her niece sneaked away from a sleepover on Jan. 14 to spend the night with Fox.
Fox confirmed the victim spent the night with him, and that he had been drunk. The detective asked Fox about a pregnancy scare. Fox first told the detective he knew it couldn't be from him because of the timing, before denying having sex with the victim. The detective told Fox being naked in bed with the victim was enough to be a crime.
Fox was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison, and child sexual abuse of a minor under 16, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. a preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 1 in Bonneville County Courthouse.