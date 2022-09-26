An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed a man who wandered into his tent in July.
Both the victim and Collin Mclemore, 23, were reportedly homeless on the night of the encounter.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to a road construction site near Milligan Road after a caller reported the victim was bleeding.
The officer located the victim, who had cuts to his head and a stab wound in his upper chest just above the nipple. He appeared to be intoxicated, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the area was used as a camping area by several homeless people, including Mclemore and a family in a car.
The victim said he had been wandering on the road and left his backpack at the side of the road while he approached a homeless family to ask if they had cigarettes and a lighter. He was turned away and returned to find the backpack missing. He said he began searching for it and approached a tent where another man was camping.
The victim said the owner of the tent told him to leave and hit him in the head with a skateboard. He said he then felt himself being stabbed. He told police that he saw a white truck driving away, believing it was the attacker and another adult male.
Police found the owners of the truck, but found it was a family that had no connection to Mclemore. They said the victim had first approached them, then went to the tents. They overheard someone yelling for the other person to leave. They said they saw someone drive away in a dark-colored car shortly after.
Officers searched a campsite with tents in the area, finding a knife on the ground and cigarettes. An officer also found a lunch pail that contained paperwork with the name “Collin Mclemore” on it.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where it was found that the knife had pierced his lung. Police retrieved a blood-stained shirt he had been wearing as evidence.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mclemore, and the case was filed against him Sept. 21. Court records indicate he was arrested sometime before Monday. His bond was set at $15,000.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His initial appearance in court was delayed to Tuesday, with a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7 in Bonneville County Court.
