An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he reportedly stabbed another man multiple times.
Jordan Honeycutt, 26, was arrested for the stabbing, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release.
The release states the sheriff's office responded to a call about the stabbing around 2 a.m. The victim knew where his attacker lived but not his name. Both the victim and a witness who saw the stabbing gave a description of the car the suspect was in to law enforcement. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the release.
The car was found at the 300 block of West 14th Street. Honeycutt was found inside the residence and arrested. Another woman was arrested for outstanding warrants. Charges have not been filed, but the sheriff's office is recommending aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.