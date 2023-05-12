An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sent a woman dozens of messages threatening her and her pets.
Nathaniel Michael Jaffe-Norris, 37, reportedly had been served with a civil protection order the day he sent the messages.
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sent a woman dozens of messages threatening her and her pets.
Nathaniel Michael Jaffe-Norris, 37, reportedly had been served with a civil protection order the day he sent the messages.
Jaffe-Norris also had been ordered to vacate a house owned by the victim where he lived with his own relatives.
Among the messages Jaffe-Norris sent the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit, were threats to kill her, her pets, set her house on fire and commit suicide by cop.
The victim contacted police April 4 to report she had received between 75 and 100 messages from Jaffe-Norris, in violation of the civil protection order.
An Idaho Falls Police officer called Jaffe-Norris. The officer states in the affidavit that when he told Jaffe-Norris the reason for the call, Jaffe-Norris first claimed he was someone else, then told the officer, "he would rather die than cooperate."
Police pinged Jaffe-Norris' phone and learned he was likely in or around the house owned by the victim that he had been ordered to vacate.
Police arrived outside the house and overheard Jaffe-Norris arguing with a male relative. The officers backed away from the house to give the relative a chance to convince Jaffe-Norris to go to a hospital for mental health treatment.
The stalking charge was filed against Jaffe Norris a month after his arrest and he made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.
First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison. Jaffe-Norris' bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A motion has been filed for him to undergo a psychological evaluation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 23 in Bonneville County Court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.