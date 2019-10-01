An Idaho Falls man has been charged after he reportedly stole a rental vehicle.
Anthony Randall Hoff, 52, rented a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Hertz Car Rental on June 20. The rental was supposed to last a week. After he failed to return the car, however, the company attempted to contact him on his phone.
Hoff told employees he would return the car, but never followed through. The company contacted police and an Idaho Falls Police Department officer told Hoff to return the vehicle. The probable cause affidavit states Hoff stopped answering his phone. The credit card used to rent the car was no longer active.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the car had an estimated value of $26,000. Caranddriver.com reports the vehicle's pricing starts at $33,690.
Court records show the warrant for Hoff's arrest was returned Sept. 4. He was charged with grand theft of a leased or rented vehicle, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 14 years and a fine of up to $5,000. Hoff posted a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bonneville County Courthouse.