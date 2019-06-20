An Idaho Falls man was arraigned Thursday for reportedly stealing a trailer and snowmobiles.
Brian Moore, 49, was seen near the victim's property by a witness on April 15. The owner called to report the theft four days after his trailer went missing.
The victim said the trailer had a value of $10,000. Two snowmobiles kept inside were valued at $2,000 each. A cooler that was also in the trailer had a value of $900.
Two witnesses reported they had seen two suspicious men the day of the theft. They took photos of them in a white Ford F-150. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was able to identify Moore as the owner of the truck based on the license plate.
An officer found Moore on May 1 and asked him about the theft. Moore initially denied taking the trailer, but later admitted to taking it. He told police someone had asked him to leave it on Fanning Avenue, and that he did not know he was stealing it.
Police spoke to the person Moore said asked him to move the trailer. He denied telling Moore to take the trailer. A passenger in the truck with Moore during the theft said he did not know Moore was stealing the trailer and that he did not know the man Moore had named.
Moore said he no longer knew where the trailer was. Police searched Fanning Avenue but did not locate it.
Moore was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. His bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 3 in Bonneville County Courthouse.