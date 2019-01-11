An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly threatened his neighbors with an AR-15 rifle during an argument.
Walter Ismael Alarcon-Aguirre, 40, reportedly pointed the gun at two people on the 1100 block of St. Clair Road. The victims called 911 and responding officers found Alarcon-Aguirre in his car.
The officers drew their weapons after Alarcon-Aguirre refused their orders to exit the car and began reaching for something out of their view. He put his hands up and told the officers the gun was in his car. The officers arrested Alarcon-Aguirre and confiscated the rifle as evidence.
Alarcon-Aguirre admitted to showing the gun to his neighbors during the argument, but denied pointing it at them. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in Bonneville County Courthouse.