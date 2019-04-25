An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he admitted to threatening to kill a woman during an argument.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Cole Nykolay Johnson, 26, had pointed a knife at her and said he would kill her. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told Johnson she was calling the police, and that Johnson then put the knife away.
The victim previously had called police to report Johnson for abuse and threats of violence, including an incident when he threatened to stab her dogs. The officer observed faint bruises on the victim's arm.
Police returned to the house after the victim called to report Johnson had come back and fallen asleep. An officer interviewed Johnson, who admitted to threatening to kill the victim. Johnson said he threatened her with a fork, not a knife.
Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 7 in Bonneville County Courthouse.