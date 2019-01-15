An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened a man with a gun.
Joshua Michael Russell, 36, was caught by Idaho Falls Police Department officers near the victim's apartment. The victim's girlfriend had contacted her mother, who then contacted the police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Russell had visited the victim and his girlfriend earlier in the day. Russell left, but later returned and began pounding on the door.
The victim's girlfriend ran into the bathroom with a phone that was unable to make a call. She messaged her mother via Facebook about what was happening while the victim attempted to hold the door.
The victim then let Russell into the apartment and Russell threatened the victim by pointing a semi-automatic handgun at his head, according to the victim and his girlfriend. The victim said he recognized the gun because Russell had shown it to them when he visited earlier.
The victim said Russell told him to leave and never return. Russell told him to open the door so he could see the man's girlfriend. The victim told his girlfriend Russell wanted her to come out, but she refused to open the door. Russell made the victim leave the apartment with him at gunpoint, but ran when police arrived.
Police found a loaded gun similar to the one described by the victim under a car parked near the apartment. The gun was taken by police as evidence.
Russell told police the victim's girlfriend had told him the victim had been hitting her and that he had gone to the apartment to ask them what was going on. Russell told police he did not own a gun and said he did not know anything about the gun found near the apartment. Both the victim and his girlfriend denied the abuse.
Police searched Russell's car and found a pipe with residue suspected to be methamphetamine, a scale and unused syringes. They also found a gun lock and a shoulder holster with a magazine that matched the gun found at the scene. Russell had baggies of methamphetamine and heroin on him when he was arrested.
Russell was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison and unlawful possession of a firearm, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable with up to a year in jail.
Russell's bond was set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in Bonneville County Courthouse.