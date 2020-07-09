An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat and broke her car windows at around 12:39 p.m.
The victim said Jason Plaizier, 39, told her to get out of her car and broke her front driver's side window before she could respond. Plaizier and the victim had previously been in a relationship.
Plaizier had followed the victim via car when she pulled into a parking lot. A man the victim knew from work was driving the car.
The man in the driver's seat drove away when Plaizier broke the window with the baseball bat. As he was doing so, Plaizier reportedly hit the passenger's side rear window with the bat, breaking it. The victim called police.
The victim showed Idaho Falls Police Department officers several bizarre messages Plaizier sent her before the incident. One simply said, "shoot to kill." Another claimed two people wanted her dead and told her to "walk the plank."The victim texted back, telling Plaizier to "stop taking meth."
While police interviewed the victim, Plaizier called her phone.
"Plaizier began to ramble incoherently talking about the Illuminati, the U.S. government and the one dollar bill," the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "Plaizier continued to ramble and yell into the phone, at one point saying he would take his bat to (the victim's) head."
The officer wrote that he attempted to identify himself to Plaizier, but was ignored. Plaizier reportedly threatened to attack the house of the man who was with the victim.
Plaizier also reportedly threatened to kill the victim. The victim said she believed Plaizier had intended to kill her with the bat and would kill her if he found her.
Police began searching for Plaizier. At around 4:15 p.m. police received a call that a window had been broken at the male victim's house.
Plaizier was found at about 5:30 p.m. A metal baseball bat with small pieces of glass attached to it was found in his car. Plaizier denied hitting the victim's car or the windows, saying he was at a friend's house all day.
Plaizier was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A deadly weapon enhancement was attached to the charge, increasing the potential penalty to 20 years in prison. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
Bail in the case was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 22 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.