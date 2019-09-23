An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after police found nearly 5 pounds of marijuana in his house.
Idaho Falls Police officers had been issued a search warrant for the home of Adam Flanigan, 34.
Inside were six bags of marijuana, 218 THC Vape cartridges and evidence of previous attempts to grow plants in the house. The bags had a combined mass of 2,087 grams, or just above 4.5 pounds. Small amounts of marijuana were found throughout the house, including in plastic containers and on the television stand.
Flanigan was undressed when police arrived and asked officers to grab his pants. Inside the pockets were $2,431 in cash.
Two others were in the house with Flanigan, a man and a woman. Flanigan told police the drugs were all his, and they were not involved. He told police he paid $14,000 for 7 pounds of marijuana.
The man was not arrested, but the woman was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession. Drug paraphernalia and vape cartridges were found in Flanigan’s son’s bedroom.
Flanigan was charged with trafficking in more than 1 pound of marijuana but less than 5 pounds, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 15 years.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.