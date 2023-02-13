An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked a woman, then urged the victim to say she lied to police.
An Idaho Falls Police officer first responded to the home of Nicholas Latislaw on Sept. 30. The probable cause affidavit states the officer was responding to reports of a domestic disturbance.
A woman with a black eye spoke to the officer, claiming it happened when she fell on a washing machine. She said she and Latislaw had been arguing because they had been cited by the city for a boat on a trailer parked in the street, but that nothing physical happened between them.
The officer was called back to the residence after the woman's brother reported she had been sent home from work due to her injury and that he believed domestic violence was involved.
The woman met with the officer, who wrote in the affidavit that her eye injury had swollen to triple its previous size, and was now dark purple.
The woman reportedly claimed she was injured while playing fetch with her dogs. The officer pointed out this contradicted her previous statement. He wrote that the victim became angry and defensive in response.
In the affidavit, the officer writes that he told the victim it was obvious what had happened, and that she responded by saying, "OK, but it's done and over with. Just let it be."
The victim then told the officer to leave, according to the affidavit, and that she believed he could not make an arrest because he had not witnessed any violence.
The officer did arrest Latislaw, who was held at the Bonneville County Jail and charged with felony domestic battery.
A report filed by the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office's investigator states that between Oct. 4 and Oct. 14, Latislaw spoke with the victim 45 times, in violation of a no-contact order that had been put in place.
In these calls, Latislaw and the victim reportedly referred to her as "the sister" due to the no-contact order between them. The investigator writes that he identified the victim by recognizing her voice, and because the two would sometimes make mistakes and use her name.
Latislaw also spoke to the victim's mother, who told him on Oct. 5 they were talking to the prosecutor's office.
"Well, that ain't gonna help (expletive). Uuhhmm, unless she's telling them she lied or something, you know?"
Latislaw went on to say, "that's the only way we beat it last time." Latislaw has faced previous criminal charges, including an attempted strangulation case in which he was sentenced to probation.
In another call with the victim, Latislaw reportedly said, "just do what the (expletive) we gotta do and get me the (expletive) up outta here, OK?"
The original case against Latislaw was dismissed on Jan. 27. He was charged again Monday with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and intimidating a witness, punishable with up to five years in prison. He also was charged with violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Latislaw and the victim. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in Bonneville County Court.
