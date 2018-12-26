An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he reportedly held a woman at knifepoint and told her he would kill her unless she killed him.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, the standoff between Charles Bradley Price, 29, and the victim lasted for two-and-a-half hours before she was able to flee.
When officers arrived at the scene on Kearney Street, Price admitted to threatening the woman with a knife and was arrested.
The victim told police she was returning home when Price confronted her before throwing her onto the floor and choking her. Price dragged her into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and told her he was going to kill her unless she killed him.
The victim said Price held her down with the knife pointed at her chest, and at some unspecified point he threw a knife to her and told her to use it to kill him. Price also threw the victim’s phone to her and dared her to call 911. The victim refused, and attempted to talk Price down.
When Price had moved far enough away from the victim, she ran to the garage and entered her car. Price followed, but returned to the house when the victim began honking. The victim then ran through the snow without shoes to a neighbor’s house where she called police.
The author of the probable cause affidavit wrote the victim appeared to have multiple injuries to her face and neck, and bloodshot eyes.
Price admitted to threatening the victim, holding her at knifepoint and breaking several phones at her house, though he denied that it was to prevent the victim from calling police.
Price was arraigned Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in Bonneville County Courthouse.