An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he admitted to forcing his way into a woman's home despite a no-contact order.
Alexus Mojica, 25, had reportedly violated the order every day since it was filed, according to the victim.
Mojica was originally arrested June 9 for misdemeanor malicious injury to property when he reportedly broke the front light of the victim's car.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was called Tuesday night at 7:40 p.m. to a residence where the victim was staying. Upon arriving, the officer found Mojica parked nearby and told him he could not be within 900 feet of the residence.
Mojica claimed he had been invited to the residence, and said he did not know the victim was there.
The officer spoke to the victim and the owner of the residence, both of whom said they had not invited Mojica.
The victim said Mojica had been stalking her starting at 5 a.m. when he reportedly broke into her home through a window and asked her for money. The victim told police she gave Mojica money and cigarettes at the time because she was afraid he would hurt her and a child present at the time.
The victim showed the officer several text messages Mojica had sent her. Among them were messages saying, "I know you're in your house," “You're making me mad as (expletive)," and, "I'm coming to find you as soon as I'm down here."
The homeowner also showed the officer text messages she had received from Mojica throughout the day. In one of those messages Mojica claimed he injured himself and asked her to contact the victim.
In another message, Mojica told the homeowner he was coming over. The homeowner told him he could not because the victim was with her. He responded that he would wait until the victim left.
Both women said Mojica had harassed them multiple times in the past year, including by holding one of them against her will and sharing nude photos of one of them with the other. He also reportedly stole the victim's doorbell.
Mojica denied sending the text messages and allowed the officer to search his phone.
The phone reportedly showed Mojica had been texting the victim. In messages sent on June 11, Mojica told the victim he could see her parents at her residence and that he was going to kick her door in.
In a message sent Tuesday Mojica wrote, "You've been ignoring me all day … I'm (expletive) seeing you today dude."
In other messages laced with racial slurs Mojica told the victim he would attack any man he saw her with.
After being confronted with the messages, Mojica reportedly admitted he had been at the victim's home at 5 a.m., that he had watched the place most of the day and that he knew the victim was at the homeowner's residence when he arrived.
Mojica was charged with first-degree stalking and intimidation of a witness, both punishable with up to five years in prison.
Mojica was on probation at the time of his June 9 arrest for a case in which he attacked a man and threatened to shoot him. Mojica took a plea deal admitting to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to one year of probation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 28 in Bonneville County Court. Mojica was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.