An Idaho Falls man was arrested New Year's Eve after he reportedly attempted to strangle a woman.
The victim said she argued with Travis St. John Tappe, 41, and that he responded by threatening to kill her and choking her until she passed out.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The victim said Tappe had come home intoxicated Thursday night. She said she confronted him about his drinking and that he then held her arm behind her back.
The victim also said she took Tappe's pocket knife so he would not have it, but that he took it back. She said she felt him hold the knife against her, but was unsure if the knife was open.
Tappe left and reportedly returned around 1 a.m. The victim said she got up to make sure it was him and not an intruder. She told police that when she told Tappe to get his snow-covered shoes off the couch he "snapped" and started yelling that he was going to kill her.
The victim said Tappe threw a coffee table, then picked up a second table and used it to hit her in the head. He then reportedly grabbed the victim and choked her until she lost consciousness.
The responding officer observed several injuries on the victim during the interview, including marks on her hands, head face and neck. She had swelling and bruising around her eyes. The marks on her neck were prints consistent with injuries typically left in attempted strangulation cases.
The victim said she woke up with Tappe on top of her, and said he ripped of her clothing and forced her into the bedroom. She said he tried to stop her from accessing her phone, but that she was able to grab it and call 911.
Tappe reportedly fled out a window and jumped off the roof. Police arrived and followed his footprints. He was located in a studio below the apartment.
Tappe told police the victim had attacked him, saying she used his knife to cut his pinkie. The affidavit states he had a Band-Aid on his pinkie, but that it did not look like it was recently applied. When asked why he did not report the attack, Tappe said he "wasn't a snitch."
Tappe was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 on Bonneville County Court.