An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sept. 7 after he reportedly pushed a woman into a bookshelf, causing her to bleed from her head.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded after receiving reports of domestic violence. The victim answered the door, and according to the affidavit, the officers saw she was bleeding from the left side of her head.
When the officers asked the victim to step outside, she reportedly said "I attacked him first," and "it was just a misunderstanding." Emergency Medical Services were called to the residence to examine the victim.
The victim said she and Robert Fisher, 34, had been drinking and that she tried to stop him from leaving the residence out of concern he would be charged with a DUI.
The officers called for Fisher to come out of the residence. He exited from a room with a blanket blocking the doorway. Fisher cooperated with the officers.
Police found blood on the edge of a bookshelf, as well as on items and the carpet around the bookshelf. Drops and smears of blood were also found in a bathroom.
The victim originally did not want to speak to the police, saying repeatedly that Fisher was a good man. After the officer explained what they found in the residence, the victim said Fisher had punched her. When asked how she fell into the bookcase, the victim refused to answer.
Fisher told police the victim had tried to physically stop him from leaving the residence. An officer observed several scratch marks on his chest and under his eyes. The officer wrote in the affidavit that the marks around his eyes appeared to be defensive injuries from someone trying to push him away.
Fisher said the victim's head injury happened when she tripped in the kitchen and hit her head on the counter. No blood was found in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.
Fisher was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from Bonneville County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.