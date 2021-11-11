An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly crashed into another car intentionally Sunday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Joshua Ramirez, 28, used a PIT maneuver, a tactic commonly used by law enforcement, to cause the victim to lose control of their vehicle. A responding officer also concluded Ramirez intentionally caused the victim to spin out.
Police responded to the crash on Dunbar Drive at 2:50 a.m. and found the victim’s vehicle, a green Ford F-150, damaged. Skid marks on the road indicated the truck spun out before hitting a light post.
The victim told an officer that a white pickup truck forced him off the road. He said he exited his own truck, and that Ramirez turned around and attempted to run him over three times. The victim said he hid until Ramirez left.
Ramirez gave multiple conflicting statements to police, first saying he only pursued the victim briefly, then that he pursued the victim until they crashed. He changed his story again, saying he crashed into the green truck when he suddenly stopped. He told police he tried to drive away, then returned to check on the occupants of the green pickup.
Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Ramirez and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Bonneville County Court.