An Idaho Falls man who reportedly raped an underage girl has been arrested.
Thomas Caleb Andrus, 26, reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim when questioned by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective, though he claimed he thought the victim was 17 years old instead of 15.
A probable cause affidavit states Andrus met the victim on Oct. 5 when she and a 13-year-old friend ran away. The girls reportedly approached Andrus and asked to use his bathroom.
Andrus reportedly let the teens inside and asked their ages. The victim reportedly gave her age as 17, saying she would turn 18 in a couple of days.
Andrus reportedly offered both girls marijuana. Both girls later told police they believe there was another substance in the marijuana, saying they both felt intoxicated.
The victim reportedly asked Andrus to have sex while under the influence of the drugs. The younger girl left the residence.
Andrus admitted to having sex with the victim, telling police he thought she was 17.
Under Idaho law, sex between an adult and a minor is a crime by the adult unless they are less than three years apart in age, even in cases where the adult believes the minor is also an adult. A person is not legally considered an adult until they are 18.
Andrus was charged with rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. He was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Bonneville County Court.