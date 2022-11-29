Jacob Garcia

Garcia

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly entered a woman’s house at 5 a.m. and tried to choke her.

The probable cause affidavit states the 18-year-old victim had invited Joshua Garcia, 20, to her residence the night before, but that he never showed up. She said he arrived at her residence the next morning with a 24-pack of beer and appeared to be intoxicated.


