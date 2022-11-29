An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly entered a woman’s house at 5 a.m. and tried to choke her.
The probable cause affidavit states the 18-year-old victim had invited Joshua Garcia, 20, to her residence the night before, but that he never showed up. She said he arrived at her residence the next morning with a 24-pack of beer and appeared to be intoxicated.
The victim said Garcia began cursing at her and wanted to sleep at her residence. She said she stopped him from falling asleep and that he responded by grabbing her by the wrists and squeezing hard enough to hurt her.
Garcia then reportedly slapped the victim’s arms multiple times and twice attempted to choke her by wrapping an arm around her neck and forcing her head and neck against his chest so she could not breathe.
The victim called police, and called Garcia’s mother to ask her to pick up her son.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer arrived around 6:45 a.m. The probable cause affidavit states the officer observed red marks and swelling on the victim’s arms and hands, but not on her neck.
Garcia told police he went to the residence due to the victim’s previous invitation. He denied grabbing or choking her, saying he only raised his arms to block her from hitting him when he entered the residence. The officer wrote that there were no visible injuries on Garcia, though he had claimed the victim hit him multiple times.
Garcia also told police he was driven to the residence by his mother because he was too intoxicated to drive. His mother, however, reportedly told police that she believed Garcia was being driven by a cousin and denied that she had gone to the victim’s residence before the victim had called her.
Garcia was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. He was released from jail under pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 9 in Bonneville County Court.
