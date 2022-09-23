Pena
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
She said Pena responded by attacking her. The responding officer wrote in the affidavit that the victim had marks on her neck and chest.
Pena told the officer that the victim had grabbed him first. He said he had shoved the victim, then left without further altercation.
Pena was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Pena and the victim. He was released to pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
