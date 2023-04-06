Brian Patterson

Patterson

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly punched and hit three women in a domestic dispute.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the residence of Brian Patterson, 55, after one of the women called 911 and reported he was hitting the others at about 10:41 p.m. 


