An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly punched and hit three women in a domestic dispute.
Idaho Falls Police were called to the residence of Brian Patterson, 55, after one of the women called 911 and reported he was hitting the others at about 10:41 p.m.
According to the probable cause affidavit one of the victims tried to intervene in the fight while still on the phone with dispatch. She was reportedly heard screaming, crying, and told the dispatcher Patterson punched her in the face.
Police arrived and spoke to the victims outside the house. All three of them reportedly had visible injuries, including red marks and cuts on their faces, chests and arms.
An officer wrote that they tried to speak to Patterson, who is reportedly deaf, but that he refused to talk to the officers without an interpreter. The officer wrote that he requested an interpreter who knew sign language from the police department, but that none were available.
The affidavit states Patterson also would not communicate through one of the victims who knew sign language, and he reportedly refused to write on a piece of paper except to tell the officers he would not speak to them.
Two of the victims said they came to the residence after receiving a text from the third woman around 9 p.m. that said "Help." They said Patterson and the victim were arguing and that Patterson began hitting the woman.
One of the women who responded to the text message said she tried to stop Patterson while the other woman ran downstairs and called 911.
The caller said she returned upstairs because she heard the other women screaming. The victims said Patterson "lunged" at the 911 caller and tried to grab the phone. The caller reportedly kicked Peterson down the stairs and the victims went outside.
Patterson was charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.