An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after two teens and a younger child told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy he threatened them with a gun.
A sheriff’s office news release states deputies responded at around 7 p.m. after the children’s mother said Frank Edward Cloud, 51, fired the gun and yelled at the kids for riding a four-wheeler on his property.
The kids told the deputy they were riding the four-wheeler on the farm when they saw someone was following them in a silver Ford truck. The three pulled over as Cloud exited the vehicle.
The affidavit states Cloud yelled, “Don’t you (expletive) ever come onto my property again.” One of the teens said OK and drove to return to the house. He said he heard a gunshot behind him, and that he sped up to get away.
Another one of the kids said they saw Cloud pull out the gun and shoot a round into the ground. The third child gave the same explanation of events. The mother said she heard the gunshot and that the kids came inside and locked the door. She said they were yelling and appeared shaken.
Cloud told deputies he was upset that the kids were on his property and that they were not wearing helmets. He denied pulling out or using a gun, saying the gunshot heard by the kids was from him closing the truck door.
“Cloud had inconsistencies in his story and was all over the place when giving his version of the incident,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
Cloud was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 21 in Bonneville County Court.