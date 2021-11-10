An Idaho Falls man is in custody after he reportedly threatened a woman with a knife and hammer.
The victim said Kevin Davenport, 45, told her he was going to rape and kill her, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said the incident happened late Friday, continuing into early Saturday morning.
The victim said Davenport had been “acting crazy” and talking about Satan. She said he raised the hammer above his head as if he intended to strike her and continued to threaten her. He then reportedly threw several items from the residence into the front and back yards.
A relative of Davenport’s arrived at the residence and tried to calm him down. They searched his room to make sure he did not have access to more weapons and found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The relatives also reported they found stolen IDs, credit cards and debit cards in Davenport’s room.
Davenport was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
A motion has been filed in the case requesting that Davenport undergo a mental evaluation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Bonneville County Court.