An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened to shoot two people outside his residence.
Police were called to the home of Jason Parsons, 34, at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she had been driving near the intersection of Valley Drive and Cascade Drive when her car, a Toyota Corolla, slid and hit the back of a parked Ford F-150 that belonged to Parsons.
The victim said she went to Parsons' residence to inform him about the crash. She also contacted four friends, asking them to come pick her up.
The probable cause affidavit indicates a fight broke out only after someone mentioned contacting the police to report the crash.
During the argument, Parsons reportedly drew a 9mm handgun, used it to hit the victimin the face, and told her, "If you don't get the (expletive) out of my house, I will shoot you."
One of the victim's friends separated her from Parsons and took her to another car, according to the probable cause affidavit. The male friend said they returned to apologize to Parsons for the "ruckus' they had made.
Parsons reportedly responded to the apology by hitting the victim's friend in the face with the gun. The affidavit states Parsons then put the man into a headlock and hit him with the gun multiple times while threatening to kill him.
Both the male and female victims had visible injuries when they spoke to police. They both told police they feared Parsons would shoot them during the incident.
Security footage from a nearby doorbell reportedly recorded Parsons holding the gun. It did not record video of the fight between him and the male victim, but did record audio, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also states Parsons admitted to hitting the female victim with the gun and threatening her.
Parsons was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in Bonneville County Court.
