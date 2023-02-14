Jason Parsons

Parsons

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened to shoot two people outside his residence. 

Police were called to the home of Jason Parsons, 34, at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she had been driving near the intersection of Valley Drive and Cascade Drive when her car, a Toyota Corolla, slid and hit the back of a parked Ford F-150 that belonged to Parsons. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.