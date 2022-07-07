An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a piece of concrete.
According to the probable cause affidavit Justin Williams, 38, was arguing with the woman. She later told Idaho Falls Police officers that she was concerned because Williams began making statements about self-harm and was holding a sword and a can of bear spray.
The victim said she took the weapons away to avoid anything bad happening. She said they walked outside and that Williams began threatening her son, claiming he was the cause of his problems and that he was going to “beat his face in.” It’s unclear from court records if the victim’s son is a juvenile or an adult.
The victim said Williams then grabbed a piece of concrete, ran toward her and raised it above his head as if he were about to hit her. She said Williams stopped and told her, “I thought you were your son.”
Williams did not answer questions when police arrived on scene. He was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. An officer on scene reportedly found a piece of concrete in front of the residence on the sidewalk.
A no-contact order was issued between Williams and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 19 in Bonneville County Court.