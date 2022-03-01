An Idaho Falls man has been arrested nearly nine months after he reportedly attacked a woman and threw her into a wall.
Daniel Mendoza, 29, was arrested Thursday and arraigned in court for the June incident. According to court records, he attacked the victim after she attempted to stop him from gathering his belongings and leaving.
The victim said Mendoza threw her against a wall hard enough to leave a hole in the wall. He then reportedly threw her onto a bed and got on top of her. The victim said Mendoza’s weight made it difficult for her to breathe, and that he pushed his hands down onto her chest and neck.
The victim said Mendoza ignored her when she told him to stop and that she punched and slapped him in the face hard enough to draw blood so she could breathe.
The affidavit states Mendoza and the victim then began fighting over a cellphone. The victim said Mendoza twisted her arm behind her back, which she said was particularly painful because she had surgery on her shoulder years earlier.
The victim said she broke free and attempted to flee the residence and yell for help. Mendoza reportedly caught her and covered her mouth. The victim said she bit Mendoza’s hand and that he bit the side of her face in retaliation. She continued to yell for help, and Mendoza reportedly entered a truck and drove away.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed multiple injuries on the victim, including “severe damage” on her face from being bitten, bruising on her shoulder and scratch marks on her neck.
Mendoza was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail after his arraignment under pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 in Bonneville County Court.