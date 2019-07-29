An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly beat a man Saturday over a relationship with the suspect's estranged wife.
John Daniel Whalen, 55, was covered in blood when officers pulled him over outside his home.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, police were called to the victim's trailer just before 2 a.m. The victim, who also was covered in blood, said Whalen had entered his trailer and attacked him.
The victim said Whalen had beaten him with a torch. He identified Whalen based on a booking photo shown to him by the officers. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he was given multiple stitches, according to the report.
A neighbor reported a woman who was staying with the victim fled to the trailer during the attack. The woman was originally reluctant to talk to police and said she did not know where Whalen was, but later confirmed his address to them.
Whalen did not speak to police. The owner of the car he was driving allowed police to search it. A torch similar to that described by the victim was discovered. A teen girl who was in the car with Whalen confirmed he had been to the trailer park and been in a fight.
While police attempted to photograph Whalen's bloodstained clothing, he reportedly was uncooperative and attempted to turn around to block the camera.
Whalen was charged with aggravated battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Bonneville County Courthouse.