An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly fled from police with drugs and two guns that had been reported stolen.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release, an officer was attempting to contact someone as part of another investigation when he saw Joshua Kelly, 37, on 15th Street. As the officer approached the residence, he observed a vehicle parked in the driveway with the driver’s door and trunk open with a man leaning over into the vehicle, the release said.
As the officer attempted to speak with Kelly, he moved behind a house in an apparent attempt to get away. The officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Kelly did not appear to be the man he was originally looking for, but that he was suspicious that Kelly appeared to be fleeing.
Another officer responding to the scene witnessed Kelly fleeing on Emerson Street on foot.
Police found a backpack near where Kelly had been with a gun hanging out. After checking the serial number, the officer learned the gun had been reported stolen. Inside the backpack was a second gun that had also been reported stolen. The officer also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and materials used to package drugs.
Police searched the area for Kelly. They returned to 15th Street and found Kelly inside a car. Police blocked him from driving away. Kelly attempted to flee on foot but was caught and attempted to struggle free.
A notebook was found in the backpack containing what appeared to be ledgers of drug sales.
Kelly denied that he was the owner of the backpack. He then admitted he owned the backpack but claimed that the guns and drugs were not his. He denied being a drug dealer and claimed the ledger was a record of his own drug use, not drug sales.
Kelly was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable with up to five years in prison each. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 29 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.