An Idaho Falls man was arrested after police found a pound of methamphetamine following a car chase.
Jesse Kirby, 43, reportedly fled from an Idaho Falls Police Department officer after the officer saw an exchange between Kirby and another man at night in a church parking lot. The officer suspected the exchange may be a drug deal, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When the officer attempted to stop the two, Kirby attempted to flee in his car. His vehicle became stuck in a snowdrift, and he attempted to flee on foot. The officer pulled his car in front of Kirby, who slipped on the ice while attempting to turn around. The officer reported that Kirby struggled while being handcuffed.
A plastic bag was found near where Kirby attempted to flee. Inside was suspected methamphetamine weighing 458 grams.
Kirby denied the drugs were his. He said he was meeting with the other driver to get directions to a friend's house.
Kirby was charged with trafficking meth, punishable with up to life in prison. He was charged with three misdemeanors for attempting to elude or flee from an officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $60,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.