An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after Idaho State Police stopped a car that had been reported stolen.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the car had been reported missing in Pocatello. The driver was identified as Jonathan Manuel Martinez, 30.
Martinez was reportedly driving the Nissan Kicks on I-15 near Bonneville County at 9:42 p.m. The Idaho State Police Trooper wrote in the affidavit that he was familiar with Martinez from previous incidents.
Martinez admitted to state police he had a gun in the car, despite not being allowed to own one due to a prior felony conviction for burglary. Martinez also admitted he was high on methamphetamine after the trooper noticed his pupils were dilated.
State troopers found a shotgun in the car, along with a tube used for smoking drugs. A K9 officer indicated there were drugs in the car, and troopers found syringes and oxycodone pills.
After searching the car, the troopers moved Martinez from one patrol car to another. The trooper operating the original patrol vehicle located a plastic baggie with a substance suspected to be meth.
The troopers took Martinez to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for blood testing to determine what drugs he had taken. While at the hospital, Martinez admitted to having a second baggie of methamphetamine hidden in his rectum. The baggie was collected as evidence.
Martinez was charged with theft of a vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison each, destruction or concealment of evidence, punishable with up to five years in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable with up to five years in prison.
He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, being under the influence of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without privileges.
Martinez's bond was set at $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Bonneville District Court.