An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly fought with a woman and threatened to kill her if she called police.
The woman told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Zachary Spray, 24, had come home intoxicated on April 8 and that they argued over whether Spray had taken a belonging of hers without permission, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
The victim said the argument turned into a fight when Spray shoved her to the ground. She said Spray hit her multiple times and that she hit him back in defense.
The affidavit states the victim had a broken finger after the fight, which she believed happened when she hit Spray.
The affidavit states a second woman attempted to stop the fight because Spray had already gotten in trouble for fighting. Court records show Spray was on probation for a misdemeanor battery case in Madison County at the time of the incident.
Spray also reportedly choked the victim for about 10 seconds. The victim told police she was afraid Spray wouldn’t stop, and that the second woman had to pull him off of her.
The affidavit states Spray went to his car and returned with a black folding knife. The victim said she tried to call a coworker of Spray’s she believed could calm him down.
Spray reportedly took the victim’s phone, indicating he was afraid she was calling 911.
“You call the police and I will kill you, and that’s a (expletive) promise,” Spray reportedly said, according to the victim’s statement in the affidavit.
The victim told police she left the residence. When she did call 911 and speak to the officer, he reportedly saw several injuries on her, including red marks around her neck and back. She was also reportedly bleeding from her mouth, and told the officer she bit into her tongue when Spray pushed her to the ground.
Spray at first denied there was any fight between him and the victim, but later admitted to fighting with the victim. He admitted he had the knife while arguing with her, but said he was only playing with it and denied that he pointed it at her.
Spray was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of intimidating a witness, each punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 21 in Bonneville County Court.
