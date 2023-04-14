Zachary Spray

Spray

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly fought with a woman and threatened to kill her if she called police.

The woman told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Zachary Spray, 24, had come home intoxicated on April 8 and that they argued over whether Spray had taken a belonging of hers without permission, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.


