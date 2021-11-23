An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after a woman told police he broke her fingers and that he lied to doctors about the injury.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the numbered streets around 10:10 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. They found a woman screaming in an alley. One of the officers recognized her from previous cases of domestic violence involving Francisco Armando Rodriguez, 30.
The woman told the officers Rodriguez had broken her fingers the day prior. She said she went to a hospital for treatment and that Rodriguez gave a false explanation for her injury.
The woman unwrapped a bandage around her finger to show police her injury. The affidavit states her pinky and ring finger were black and blue, with the coloration going all the way to the center of the palm of her hand.
The woman also showed police text messages from Rodriguez. In the messages, Rodriguez reportedly asked the woman what she told the hospital, saying he needed to know what to tell police. The officers arrested Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1;30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Bonneville County Court.