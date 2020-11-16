A man being held in Bonneville County Jail for felony eluding and driving under the influence charges was on the lam for nearly a month after walking away from a work detail, according to court records.
Charging documents allege that Cory Wardle, 61, walked away Oct. 22.
At about 10:40 a.m. that day, sheriff’s deputy D. Kerr wrote in an incident report, “… I was supervising a work detail crew at the court house. While loading the cargo trailer with paper for the transfer station I turned my back for about thirty seconds.” Kerr said he couldn’t see Wardle after.
Kerr said Wardle left his gloves and vest in the work detail van. Work detail is a program in jails that pays inmates low wages for work. Costs can be used to pay off fines. Wardle’s order for work detail said he could receive $30 for every eight-hour shift.
Court records show Wardle has been charged with several DUIs. At least two this year were felony DUIs. That charge happens in Idaho when a person has had two or more previous DUIs in the past decade.
Wardle was in Bonneville County Jail on charges related to a September incident in which police allege he drove while intoxicated and struck a car twice. The prosecutor’s office charged Wardle with two felonies, both a DUI and eluding an officer in a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing and leaving the scene of an accident.
Idaho Falls police officers arrested Wardle on Friday, Nov. 13. They say he resisted, and was subsequently charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.
Wardle was scheduled for multiple court hearings Monday on his charges. One was his first appearance on his felony charge of escape-by one charged, convicted or on probation for a felony.
Wardle is set to have a jury trial Jan. 25 for charges connected to his September arrest.
He was listed as an inmate in the county jail roster on Monday afternoon. A jail staffer told the Post Register that Wardle’s total monetary bond is $15,300, but there was no bond set in connection with charges from Bingham County that he violated probation.