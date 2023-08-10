Bodily, Jared Vincent

Bodily

 Bonneville County Jail

A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside his home in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody. 

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies went to Jared Vincent Bodily's home on Twin Pines Lane just after 8:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving related to a July road rage incident, a sheriff's office news release said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.