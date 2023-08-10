A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside his home in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies went to Jared Vincent Bodily's home on Twin Pines Lane just after 8:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving related to a July road rage incident, a sheriff's office news release said.
A deputy contacted Bodily at the front door and told him he was under arrest, but Bodily pulled away and barricaded the door preventing access, the release said. More deputies and an Idaho State Police trooper arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter while temporarily evacuating two nearby residents as a precaution.
Deputies negotiated with Bodily by phone and a patrol car public address system for several minutes before he peacefully exited the home. Bodily was taken into custody without further incident, the release said.
The arrest warrant stemmed from a July 18 road rage incident. Bodily was identified as a suspect in the incident in which he reportedly followed two vehicles on 25th East from the Lincoln Road area to the CAL-Ranch parking lot and then pointed a gun at them, the release said. One victim told deputies that Bodily had cut them off in traffic, causing them to slam on the brakes and to raise their hands in the air toward him. Bodily then reportedly followed the victim to the CAL-Ranch parking lot, pulled between them and another vehicle traveling with the victim, and pointed a handgun at them through the passenger window, the release said. The victims drove away and called for help.
Deputies were able to identify Bodily from security camera footage of nearby businesses that showed the confrontation. After unsuccessful attempts to contact him, an arrest warrant was obtained for Bodily’s arrest.
Bodily was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where we was booked on the warrant as well as a new misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison
Bodily posted a bond of $45,000 and was released from jail custody.
