An Idaho Falls man who ambushed and beat a man he believed stole his car was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett told Gabriel Kroll, 46, that he could not recommend otherwise given that the case he was being sentenced for was his sixth felony in nearly 20 years.
Kroll was charged in May, four months after workers at a department store said they found the victim bleeding and incoherent in their parking lot.
The attack was captured on security cameras. The footage showed Kroll hiding behind cars, then jumping out to sucker punch the victim when he passed by. Kroll is then seen punching the victim in the face multiple times before leaving the scene.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and diagnosed with a concussion.
An investigation by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective uncovered that Kroll had reported a car stolen the same day of the attack.
The car was found at a local storage facility, and security footage indicated Kroll arrived at the storage facility after learning his missing car was there. Security footage showed Kroll leaving to pursue the victim, despite having already located the car.
Kroll was charged with aggravated battery for the ambush, but the case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement in which Kroll pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for drugs found during his arrest.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard said his client had previously been in prison for a 2014 drug possession case in which Kroll was sentenced to one-to-seven years in prison. He ended up serving six of those seven years after reportedly testing positive for drug use in prison and getting into a fight.
Mallard told Pickett his client needed treatment and help because he did not know how to live outside of prison.
"He doesn't have any life skills," Mallard said.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Sean Johnson said he sympathized with Kroll's struggles, but argued the repeated returns to prison made Kroll a greater risk.
Kroll has been in and out of prison since 1993, according to Johnson, and had not used the programs available to better himself.
"It's the state's position that Mr. Kroll has been given a variety of opportunities," Johnson said.
Pickett described Kroll's repeated imprisonments as a "life sentence in installments," noting Kroll's longest time outside of prison was the 18 months between his 2014 case and the most recent arrest.
"I agree, frankly, with Mr. Mallard's argument that you need some help with life skills," Pickett said.
Pickett sentenced Kroll to a seven-year indeterminate sentence with no fixed term.
