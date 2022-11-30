Gabriel Kroll

Kroll

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who ambushed and beat a man he believed stole his car was sentenced to prison Wednesday. 

District Judge Bruce Pickett told Gabriel Kroll, 46, that he could not recommend otherwise given that the case he was being sentenced for was his sixth felony in nearly 20 years. 


