An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he admitted to embezzling money from a company he founded.
Kevin Ball, 41, reportedly stole $272,902.73 from Alpha Sod between 2014 and 2018. Ball founded the company in 2007 but later sold 65% of the company to Kristopher Taylor, his business partner.
Taylor told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office detective he discovered Ball had a previously undisclosed bank account and that payments meant for Alpha Sod had instead been sent to Ball's account.
Taylor said he learned of the account from the Farm Service Agency while trying to find out why deposits meant for the company were never made. The agency said they had deposited them in an account that was unknown to the company.
An investigation by the detective found the account had been in existence since 2011, before Ball sold most of the company to Taylor. Among the payments were $66,754.23 from the Farm Service Agency.
The company confronted Ball at a board meeting on Jan. 3, 2019 that was recorded. Ball claimed the money was meant to reimburse him for his expenditures and debts.
A certified fraud investigator reviewed the payments and determined the deposits were improper.
"As these customers' deposits were not recorded against receivables, it is our opinion that the integrity of the financial records has been compromised,” the investigator wrote in his report.
Ball signed a confession on the same day as the board meeting admitting to the embezzlement.
Grand theft is punishable with up to 14 years in prison. Ball was released on pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.