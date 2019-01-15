An Idaho Falls man was arraigned for rape Monday after he admitted to sexually assaulting a woman four years ago.
Jordan Arturo Corona-Guerrero, 22, told a Blackfoot Police Department officer he raped the victim in 2014.
The Idaho Falls Police Department contacted the victim, who said Corona-Guerrero raped her in January 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim, who was a minor at the time, said she had just broken up with Corona-Guerrero when he came to her house and demanded she have sex with him.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she repeatedly said no to Corona-Guerrero. She said she was scared because he had physically abused her during their relationship and had threatened her and her family.
The probable cause affidavit states Corona-Guerrero raped the victim, and that she was able to force him off of her.
Corona-Guerrero told police he was using methamphetamine at the time. He confirmed the details of the victim's story, and said he was ashamed of his crime.
Though the victim was a minor at the time, Corona-Guerrero was not charged with sex abuse of a minor. Under Idaho law sex between a minor and an adult is not considered sexual abuse of a minor if the minor is 16 or 17 years old and the adult is less than three years older than the victim.
Corona-Guerrero was charged with rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. His bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in Bonneville County Courthouse
Corona-Guerrero was arrested in September after a 5-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her. Corona-Guerrero admitted the abuse to a mental health worker. He told doctors he sexually assaulted the child because of his meth use.