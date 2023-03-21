An Idaho Falls man has been charged with sex crimes after a 14-year-old girl reported he raped her multiple times over a five-year period.
The investigation into Jose Ramirez, 34, began in December when the victim first reported the sexual assaults to the Idaho Falls Police Department.
A probable cause affidavit states the victim told a detective that Ramirez entered her bedroom while she was sleeping sometime before June 2018. She said Ramirez asked if she was awake, and that she pretended to be asleep.
Ramirez reportedly raped and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim said she was in pain for the rest of the night from the attack. She said Ramirez later gave her a blanket and told her he was "sorry."
Another incident described in the affidavit happened in March 2019. The victim said Ramirez tried to rape her while no adults were around, but was unable to.
The victim said she considered reporting the 2019 incident, but said she decided not to because her family was celebrating a recent birth and she was afraid she would spoil the occasion. She said she instead told a friend about the incident.
The detective tracked down the friend, who corroborated the victim's story.
The victim told police there were other sexual assaults over the years, describing physical symptoms that included injuries and bleeding from the attacks.
Police spoke to Ramirez, who denied ever raping the victim.
Ramirez was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, each punishable with up to life in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Ramirez and the victim. He was not arrested and allowed release after posting a $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 5 in Bonneville County Court.
