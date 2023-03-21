Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background
Getty Images

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with sex crimes after a 14-year-old girl reported he raped her multiple times over a five-year period. 

The investigation into Jose Ramirez, 34, began in December when the victim first reported the sexual assaults to the Idaho Falls Police Department. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.