An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly choked a woman after an argument.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kasey Gerald Born, 29, grabbed the victim, pushed her against a door in his bedroom, threw her across the bed, then put her in a headlock.
The victim said she was unable to breathe. The responding Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy reported seeing red marks on the victim's neck.
The victim reportedly contacted police again an hour and 20 minutes after she first reported the incident, saying Born was outside her apartment. She said he was "causing a verbal disturbance," according to the affidavit. While she was on the phone, she reported he was leaving to return to his own home.
The deputy located and arrested Born. He said the victim had reached for a gun and that he had struggled with her to take the gun away. He did not admit to putting her in a chokehold during the incident.
Born was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 25 in Bonneville County Court.