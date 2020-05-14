An Idaho Falls man has been charged with rape after he reportedly forced a woman into a sex act after she repeatedly refused him.
Zachary Paul Hoover, 28, was arraigned and released from jail Thursday after posting $25,000 for bail.
The probable cause affidavit states that the sexual encounter between Hoover and an adult woman in January was originally consensual. The victim told officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department Hoover raped her by anal penetration after she repeatedly said no to his requests.
Police interviewed the victim at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she reported suffering pain as a result of the sexual assault.
The victim told a detective she went to Hoover’s residence just before midnight on Jan. 22 after they had been drinking at a bar. She said she had to kick Hoover off of her after he ignored her refusal for anal sex and forced himself on top of her. According to the affidavit, Hoover reportedly grabbed the victim inappropriately after she forced him off.
The victim told police she left Hoover’s residence and called a friend to pick her up, telling the friend she felt uncomfortable. The victim reported Hoover to police the next day.
Hoover appeared to acknowledge raping the victim in text messages between them.
“I should have never done that...I’m sorry...” Hoover texted after the victim pointed out in a message she had told him “no,” multiple times.
In February the victim contacted Hoover via Snapchat.
“I didn’t listen and I don’t know why,” Hoover said in the message. “I’m not usually that person, but I did it and I can only apologize.”
A sexual assault nurse examiner checked the victim. A rape kit was collected from the hospital as evidence.
A detective interviewed Hoover on Feb. 18. He admitted the victim had refused anal sex and that he may have penetrated her, but said it was an accident.
Hoover said they had been drinking beforehand.
When asked about the text messages, Hoover said he had been talking about sex in general. He said the victim had been reluctant to have sex and consented after he repeatedly asked.
The detective pointed out that the victim had specifically mentioned the sexual assault, not the consensual sex in her messages.
Hoover denied attempting to engage in anal sex and that the victim had kicked him off of her.
Hoover refused to allow law enforcement to take a DNA sample until he talked to a lawyer. He then ended the interview, saying he did not want to speak without an attorney present.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence.
A no-contact order was issued between Hoover and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.