An Idaho Falls man has been charged with child sexual battery after police discovered a video of him inappropriately touching a teen girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit Gabriel Gallegos, 29, was touching a 17-year-old girl sexually in videos given to police by a third party's lawyer.
The investigation began in February when the third party informed Idaho Falls Police Department officers of the relationship.
The teen girl's parents told police they did not believe there was an inappropriate relationship between Gallegos and the victim. Photos originally provided by the third party did not depict illegal activity, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A warrant was issued in the case after the videos were provided to police. A detective wrote in the affidavit that the video is dated March 15, 2021, after the investigation began.
Gallegos is charged with child sexual battery, punishable with up to life in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in Bonneville County Court.