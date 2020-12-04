An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly admitted to possessing child pornography.
Jeffrey Spracher, 21, came under investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified 14 images of child pornography uploaded from an email account. A phone number attached to the account belonged to Spracher.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the center received 16 more tips about the email account, which had uploaded images of child sexual abuse dating back to Christmas Day in 2019.
In total, the account was found to have handled 905 images of child pornography.
The Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant Wednesday and stopped Spracher in a traffic stop.
During an interview with Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies, Spracher admitted he was the owner of the email account and that he had downloaded several images of child pornography.
Spracher told deputies he was interested in "taboo" material and collected child porn. The images reportedly depicted children as young as toddlers and infants being molested.
Spracher was arrested and charged with 10 counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Bonneville District Court.