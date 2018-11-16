An Idaho Falls man was arrested Nov. 3 after a woman contacted police to report he had been beating and choking her.
The victim called police to report Oris Gene Martinez, 42, had choked her, punched her and slammed her against a wall. She said Martinez had destroyed her phone, then destroyed his own. The victim said Martinez planned to tell police she broke his phone.
The victim alleged Martinez had also slammed his head against the wall, again planning to tell police she had attacked him. She said Martinez began choking her with one hand and holding a knife with the other. She said she was afraid he would kill her. The victim managed to get out shortly after.
The Idaho Falls Police Department officer reported the victim had multiple bruises on her face and arms.
Martinez denied harming the victim, and said she had attacked him. He told police he was sitting on a couch when the victim got on top of him and began punching him in the face. Officers observed Martinez had red marks on his forehead and his left armpit. The police report states the armpit injury "appeared similar to that of defensive wounds that would have been made by (the victim)."
Martinez was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail after his $25,000 bond was posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in Bonneville County Courthouse.