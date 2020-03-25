An Idaho Falls man faces multiple charges after he reportedly hit several workers at the Behavioral Health Center.
According to the probable cause affidavit Michael Neil, 40, became violent after a doctor told him she was placing him on a mental health hold around 10 a.m. March 17. Neil reportedly then punched a psych technician in the jaw, shoved the doctor and a nurse, then struck the first employee in the chest.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer arrived, and a nurse convinced Neil to calm down. The incident was caught on security cameras at the facility.
Later, around 4 p.m., Neil attempted to flee the center. When a nurse attempted to stop Neil, he reportedly hit the nurse in the throat, leaving a mark.
The psych tech was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a minor injury from the altercation.
When questioned by the officer, Neil denied he had hit anyone. The officer pointed out he had seen the security footage of the altercation. Neil claimed the center was violating his rights and said "if he really wanted to hurt them, he could have," according to the affidavit.
Neil was charged with four counts of battery against a health care worker, each punishable with up to three years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 3 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.