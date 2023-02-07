Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. 

A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report.


