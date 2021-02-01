An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after a meth lab was reportedly discovered in his basement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Idaho Falls Police Department officers were first called to the scene after Sebastian Aiden Malikai, 39, reportedly threatened to kill a woman and her two kids at the residence.
An officer located Malikai upon arrival, and approached him with his gun drawn, due to reports a gun had been involved. The affidavit states Malikai surrendered to police when they arrived at the scene. The victim had run to a neighbor's house, stating she believed he was going to strangle her to death.
Both Malikai and the victim state the fight had started over Malikai's belief the victim was cheating on him. He reportedly had security cameras all over the residence and had recorded the victim using her phone at 4 a.m.
The 911 caller reported Malikai threatened the victim with a gun. Malikai admitted to shoving the victim but denied threatening her with a gun. He said he had guns all over the property. He said he was looking for the victim when police arrived. The victim said she had not seen a gun, but knew Malikai to regularly carry guns.
The victim said Malikai had a history of violence, describing an incident in which he sat on her stomach while she was nine months pregnant. During Saturday's altercation, Malikai reportedly broke several pieces of furniture while yelling at the victim. She said he told her he was going to "murder her and murder the family," according to the affidavit. Two children, ages 2 and 4, also were at the residence.
The victim said she fled the residence, unable to call 911 because Malikai reportedly took her phone. She said she avoided the security cameras so he would not know where she went.
"She said she didn't think he would shoot her, but because he has strangled her so many times and she felt like he was going to kill her then, that this would be the time he actually completed it," the responding officer wrote in the affidavit. "She said she doesn't know what to do because she fears that if he sees her again, he will kill her."
The victim showed police the meth lab in the basement. In the affidavit, the officers described the odor of chemicals being so strong, it caused their throats to burn. Beakers, plastic tubing and several liquid substances. Drug paraphernalia was found in the basement as well. The officers removed the victim and the two children from the residence due to the drug lab.
Idaho State Police were contacted to help investigate the meth lab. The Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded due to the risk posed by the lab.
The victim said Malikai had started attempting to cook meth because he was tired of paying for it. Malikai told police he was interested in chemistry and wanted to try producing "substances," but did not admit to cooking meth. He said he had used meth as recently as a few days earlier.
A hazmat and clean-up crew were called to secure the lab equipment and chemicals.
Malikai was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, punishable with up to life in prison, possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, and two counts of felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison each.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Bonneville District Court.