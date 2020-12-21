An Idaho Falls man who reportedly threatened a gas station employee was charged with robbery and other crimes Monday.
Juan Carlos Rosales, 28, was arrested Saturday night after a worker at Hitt the Road reported a man had robbed the store wearing a black mask and black beanie. The worker said Rosales had his right hand in his shirt as if he were holding a gun, but told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies she did not see a gun.
After the employee gave Rosales the money in the cash register, he left in a silver car, according to the probable cause affidavit. The gas station later estimated he stole $944.87.
Deputies arriving on scene passed a silver Honda Civic being driven above the speed limit headed east on Lincoln Road. Deputies pursued the car until the driver went off road into the snow after losing control near the intersection of 57 North and 55 East.
The driver, later identified as Rosales, showed his hands to deputies, but did not exit the car. The deputies reportedly told him they would use a K-9 if he did not exit.
The deputies waited until reinforcements arrived, then broke a window on the passenger side of the car and had the K-9 enter, biting Rosales on his right arm. The deputies then pulled Rosales out of the car while he was distracted by the dog.
The probable cause affidavit states one of the deputies smelled alcohol on Rosales and saw he had bloodshot eyes.
Security footage from Hitt the Road captured Rosales entering the business wearing the same clothes he was arrested in, and driving the same car with the same license plate that the victim had seen.
Rosales was charged with robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence, burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, eluding police, punishable with up to five years in prison, and felony driving under the influence, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Rosales' bond was set at $35,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in Bonneville District Court.